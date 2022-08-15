CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of sourthern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer

A video shared by the zoo shows the young fawn exploring its habitat while staying close to its mother. (Source: Oakland Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Aug. 15, 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) – The Oakland Zoo welcomed a baby southern pudu, one of the world’s smallest species of deer.

According to the zoo, southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall. Male pudus will grow antlers about three inches long.

Northern pudus are a bit smaller and have darker fur.

Southern pudus are prey for the Chilean puma and make up about 50% of their diet.

According to the zoo, the small deer will bark to sound an alarm before running into underground tunnels they make to help escape threats.

