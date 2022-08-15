City of Hazard Utilities shares updates on water situation in Perry County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying the city’s water plant had damages to its raw water pumps and is now using spare resources.

Officials said they have ordered new pumps, and the old pumps were damaged by mud and debris from the river.

Because the plant only has one pump, the amount of water it can get into the plant has decreased by 400 gallons a minute.

“We also want to let everyone know that several residential lines have been damaged. Our guys have been out turning those meters off as they find them leaking,” states the post.

All of Perry County is still under a boil water advisory.

