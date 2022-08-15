ARH flood relief distribution center located in old JCPenney building

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A makeshift ARH flood relief community distribution center is serving people across the region.

A little more than a year after JCPenney shut its doors, the space is once again serving as a major hub for people in Eastern Kentucky. This time, though, people are not shopping.

“Once you come in your fill out our form, you are assigned a personal shopper that knows the layout knows where everything is, and takes you around gets you the things that you need,” says Bailey Richards, one of the distribution center organizers.

The center has most major needs for people in the community such as clothing needs and food. It also has cleaning supplies, baby formula and water.

On Monday, Shalinn Pratt and her family visited the center. It was the first time that they had been able to leave their house since the flood.

“They have pretty much everything we need here, and it feels it’s blown my mind as much help as we’ve got in Eastern Kentucky. It warms my heart to see that there’s still good people out there,” said Pratt.

The distribution center staff said they serve around 300 families a day and about 1500 people.

