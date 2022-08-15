ARH flood relief distribution center located in old JC Penny building

Appalachian Regional Healthcare has turned an old department store into a distribution facility...
Appalachian Regional Healthcare has turned an old department store into a distribution facility in Hazard.(WKYT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A makeshift ARH flood relief community distribution center is serving people across the region.

A little more than a year after JC Penny shut its doors, the space is once again serving as a major hub for people in Eastern Kentucky. This time, though, people are not shopping.

“Once you come in your fill out our form, you are assigned a personal shopper that knows the layout knows where everything is, and takes you around gets you the things that you need,” says Bailey Richards, one of the distribution center organizers.

The center has most major needs for people in the community such as clothing needs and food. It also has cleaning supplies, baby formula and water.

On Monday, Shalinn Pratt and her family visited the center. It was the first time that they had been able to leave their house since the flood.

“They have pretty much everything we need here, and it feels it’s blown my mind as much help as we’ve got in Eastern Kentucky. It warms my heart to see that there’s still good people out there,” said Pratt.

The distribution center staff said they serve around 300 families a day and about 1500 people.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
Search and rescue crews set up a command post along Lower River Caney Road in Breathitt Co.,...
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
"Cowboy" supports Hindman
‘Cowboy loves ya:’ Retired veteran visits Hindman to encourage flood victims

Latest News

Neighborhoods surrounding Squabble Creek were hit hard. If homes weren’t washed away, water got...
Eastern Kentuckians figuring out what comes next
Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA
Officials say the event was a success, with 17 teams showing up to support local programs.
Pikeville first responders hit the green to raise some green
Mental health professionals discuss returning to school after EKY flooding