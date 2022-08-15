AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 1978, Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25.

Kentucky joins five other conference schools, ranked No. 20 in the initial poll.

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite with 54 first-place votes.

Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami (FL) Pitt Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, App State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

