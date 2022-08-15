AP Poll: Kentucky cracks Top 20 in preseason poll

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 1978, Kentucky is ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25.

Kentucky joins five other conference schools, ranked No. 20 in the initial poll.

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite with 54 first-place votes.

  1. Alabama (54)
  2. Ohio State (6)
  3. Georgia (3)
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pitt
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, App State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
"Cowboy" supports Hindman
‘Cowboy loves ya:’ Retired veteran visits Hindman to encourage flood victims
Search and rescue crews set up a command post along Lower River Caney Road in Breathitt Co.,...
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident

Latest News

Pigskin Previews 2022: Lawrence County Bulldogs
PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
Two mountain natives named to Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame
Sahvir Wheeler during Kentucky's win over the Bahamas National Team.
Kentucky pulls away from Bahamas 98-74
21 former Bell County athletes were inducted in the hall of fame's first class.
First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted