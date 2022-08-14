Two mountain natives named to Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Mr. Basketball 2010 Elisha Justice and former Buckhorn star Peggy Gay have been named to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Justice won a state title with Shelby Valley in 2010 and was named Sweet 16 MVP. He went on to play college basketball at Louisville.

As the current head coach of the Pikeville boys’ basketball team, Justice has led the Panthers to a state All “A” title and three 15th Region championships.

Congratulations to OUR coach!!! Coach Elisha Justice has been inducted to the Kentucky Basketball HOF for his accomplishments!! We are very grateful that he leads our program, ON and OFF the court!! pic.twitter.com/zSda6jj76f — Pikeville HS Boys Basketball (@PikevilleHSBB) August 13, 2022

Peggy Gay played for one year when girls’ basketball was reinstated by the KHSAA. She averaged 35 points and 16 rebounds per game and was named first-team All-State by the Lexington Herald.

Gay went on to play for EKU and became the program’s first 1,000-point scorer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.