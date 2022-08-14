Two mountain natives named to Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame

PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.
PIkeville wins their first-ever state All "A" Championship.(Courtney Layne Brewer/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Mr. Basketball 2010 Elisha Justice and former Buckhorn star Peggy Gay have been named to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Justice won a state title with Shelby Valley in 2010 and was named Sweet 16 MVP. He went on to play college basketball at Louisville.

As the current head coach of the Pikeville boys’ basketball team, Justice has led the Panthers to a state All “A” title and three 15th Region championships.

Peggy Gay played for one year when girls’ basketball was reinstated by the KHSAA. She averaged 35 points and 16 rebounds per game and was named first-team All-State by the Lexington Herald.

Gay went on to play for EKU and became the program’s first 1,000-point scorer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area.
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
Covid 19
CDC: Don’t worry about social distancing but don’t get rid of the mask
‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA

Latest News

Sahvir Wheeler during Kentucky's win over the Bahamas National Team.
Kentucky pulls away from Bahamas 98-74
21 former Bell County athletes were inducted in the hall of fame's first class.
First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted
Kentucky improves to 3-0 in the Bahamas.
Kentucky cruises to 118-56 win over Carleton
Pigskin Previews 2022: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets