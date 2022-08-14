Scattered rain chances continue into the new work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out the weekend and start the new work week. You may need the umbrella at times.

Tonight through Monday night

Scattered showers and storms stick around into tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. A strong storm or two can not be ruled out, but the overall threat is very low. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-60s.

Grab the umbrella before you head out the door Monday morning! You may need it at times throughout the day as more scattered showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures stay below average in the lower-80s.

The forecast does not change much into Monday night. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Low temperatures dip into the lower-60s.

Scattered Rain Chances Continue

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into the middle of the work week.

Isolated showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. It will not be an all-day washout, but some showers are possible.

The forecast looks very similar on Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, high temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Models are trending more soggy for the end of the work week. For now, scattered showers look to stick around into Thursday, too. Highs top out in the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

Many mountain teams will start the 2022 high school football season on Friday, and, again, models are trending more soggy. Scattered showers look possible as we close out the work week. Again, it will not rain all day, but you may need the umbrella at times. Highs top out in the low-to-mid-80s.

Rain chances look to continue into next weekend.

Scattered showers look possible on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures reach the lower-80s on both days.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.