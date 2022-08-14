'Cowboy loves ya:' Retired veteran visits Hindman to encourage flood victims

"Cowboy" supports Hindman
"Cowboy" supports Hindman(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has been in Hindman for two weeks cheering on people who pass him by.

From applause to salutes, Graham has signaled his support.

“Hi kids how we doin. Cowboy loves ya,” he said to some children in the backseat of a car passing by.

Graham would do this from dawn past dusk, listening to stories.

“There you are. There you go, boom! Talked to those guys until 1:30 am last night,” he said pointing at a car of volunteer firefighters.

“Cowboy” has been to multiple towns that experienced natural disaster shortly before, including Mayfield, Ky, after the December tornado.

The experiences bring him to tears.

“Okay Dave get a grip. Get a grip. Get a grip. Gotta be happy. Can’t be all pouty faced for people can ya. That’s right! Gotta be happy,” he said.

Graham’s encouragement has been an inspiration to the community.

“I love that he offers that service because no matter what we lost, you know we need to keep it in the context of everything around us, but we’re allowed to be sad about the things that we lost,” Melissa Helton, Community Programs Manager for Hindman Settlement School, said.

Graham says he loves the pride that Eastern Kentuckians carry.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area.
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
Covid 19
CDC: Don’t worry about social distancing but don’t get rid of the mask
‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA

Latest News

Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
People came together in Lexington to raise money for people in EKY.
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
NOAA releases 2022 hurricane outlook
Forecasters still expect above-normal hurricane season
Lane
4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY