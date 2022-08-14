'Cowboy loves ya:' Retired veteran visits Hindman to encourage flood victims

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has been in Hindman for two weeks cheering on people who pass him by.

From applause to salutes, Graham has signaled his support.

“Hi kids how we doin. Cowboy loves ya,” he said to some children in the backseat of a car passing by.

Graham would do this from dawn past dusk, listening to stories.

“There you are. There you go, boom! Talked to those guys until 1:30 am last night,” he said pointing at a car of volunteer firefighters.

“Cowboy” has been to multiple towns that experienced natural disaster shortly before, including Mayfield, Ky, after the December tornado.

The experiences bring him to tears.

“Okay Dave get a grip. Get a grip. Get a grip. Gotta be happy. Can’t be all pouty faced for people can ya. That’s right! Gotta be happy,” he said.

Graham’s encouragement has been an inspiration to the community.

“I love that he offers that service because no matter what we lost, you know we need to keep it in the context of everything around us, but we’re allowed to be sad about the things that we lost,” Melissa Helton, Community Programs Manager for Hindman Settlement School, said.

Graham says he loves the pride that Eastern Kentuckians carry.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.