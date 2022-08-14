Pigskin Previews 2022: Lawrence County Bulldogs

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs are hoping this is the year to break out of a tough district and put Louisa on the map.

After losing to Belfry in the regular season and the playoffs, Lawrence County is eager to host the Pirates this year.

“I think that’s an excellent opportunity on our part to get them this year at home,” said senior running back Dylan Ferguson. “It’s always a different atmosphere playing at Pond Creek so I think that’ll give us the upper hand and really boost us over that hump.”

Lawrence County’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Harrison County
Sept. 2GREENUP COUNTY
Sept. 9at Russell
Sept. 16at Magoffin County
Sept. 23at East Carter
Sept. 30at Boyd County
Oct. 7PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL
Oct. 14BELFRY
Oct. 21at Floyd Central
Oct. 28RACELAND

