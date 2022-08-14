Pigskin Previews 2022: Lawrence County Bulldogs

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs are hoping this is the year to break out of a tough district and put Louisa on the map.

After losing to Belfry in the regular season and the playoffs, Lawrence County is eager to host the Pirates this year.

“I think that’s an excellent opportunity on our part to get them this year at home,” said senior running back Dylan Ferguson. “It’s always a different atmosphere playing at Pond Creek so I think that’ll give us the upper hand and really boost us over that hump.”

Lawrence County’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Harrison County Sept. 2 GREENUP COUNTY Sept. 9 at Russell Sept. 16 at Magoffin County Sept. 23 at East Carter Sept. 30 at Boyd County Oct. 7 PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL Oct. 14 BELFRY Oct. 21 at Floyd Central Oct. 28 RACELAND

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.