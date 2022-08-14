Pigskin Previews 2022: Lawrence County Bulldogs
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs are hoping this is the year to break out of a tough district and put Louisa on the map.
After losing to Belfry in the regular season and the playoffs, Lawrence County is eager to host the Pirates this year.
“I think that’s an excellent opportunity on our part to get them this year at home,” said senior running back Dylan Ferguson. “It’s always a different atmosphere playing at Pond Creek so I think that’ll give us the upper hand and really boost us over that hump.”
Lawrence County’s schedule is below:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Aug. 19
|at Harrison County
|Sept. 2
|GREENUP COUNTY
|Sept. 9
|at Russell
|Sept. 16
|at Magoffin County
|Sept. 23
|at East Carter
|Sept. 30
|at Boyd County
|Oct. 7
|PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL
|Oct. 14
|BELFRY
|Oct. 21
|at Floyd Central
|Oct. 28
|RACELAND
