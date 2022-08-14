Local priest donates $5000 worth of Amazon gift cards to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Local priest Father Jim Sichko has been receiving donations from people hoping to help out flood victims through him.

Today he went to Hindman Settlement School to give out $5000 worth of Amazon gift cards to flood victims. Sichko, who is based out of Lexington, says the visit was in honor of two people who spoke highly of the area.

”I decided to step up, and in honor of her and my own mother who passed away recently, to give as much as I can to this area,” he said.

Sichko says he plans to continue donating supplies to flood victims as long as people are sending him things to donate.

