Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief

On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood...
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims.

Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.

“We fight and stand up for Kentucky and Kentuckians.” She said, “We have family and loved ones from all over the state, so anytime something like this happens it really rocks our whole team.”

Livengood along with her fellow employee Toni Cannon said West Sixth Brewing came to them with this idea. Both, along with Sav’s Chill, will be donating all their proceeds to the Eastern Kentucky Mutual Fund.

Cannon said, “Anytime we can get something like this together, where we have people coming and acting as a community to help the other community in Eastern Kentucky, I think that’s directly impactful.”

Some people at the event used to call Eastern Kentucky home. Now that they live in Lexington, they said they’re grateful for the support. One person at the event, Kaitlin Patterson, said she works overnight shifts where she works, so she doesn’t get to help as much as she would like to.

“I’ve just been trying to help out in any way I can,” Patterson said. “It’s easy to come have a drink, listen to music, and support.”

There was live music at the event, and people from the community gathered around the bands to listen.

People hosting the event said it’s important to help whenever you can, but they still have a long way to go. They said they were thrilled to see so many people come out and support.

Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area.
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
One ARH employee worked through the night to get her family to safety.
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
CDC: Don’t worry about social distancing but don’t get rid of the mask
‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA

"Cowboy" supports Hindman
'Cowboy loves ya:' Retired veteran visits Hindman to encourage flood victims
Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
NOAA releases 2022 hurricane outlook
Forecasters still expect above-normal hurricane season
4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY