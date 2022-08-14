Kentucky pulls away from Bahamas 98-74
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats will return to Lexington undefeated.
Kentucky pulled away from a feisty Bahamas National Team 98-74 to complete their Big Blue Bahamas run at 4-0.
Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 22 points, inclluding four three-pointers. Sahvir Wheeler added 21 points and Jacob Toppin finished with 20.
Oscar Tshiebwe picked up a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
