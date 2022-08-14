Kentucky cruises to 118-56 win over Carleton

Kentucky improves to 3-0 in the Bahamas.(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats made light work of their opponent for the third straight game.

Kentucky easily handled Carleton University out of Canada, 118-56, to move to 3-0 in the Bahamas.

Jacob Toppin dominated with 27 points, including five three-pointers. Antonio Reeves added 23 points.

Overall Kentucky shot 59 percent from the field.

The Wildcats wrap up their Bahamas trip against the Bahamas National Team on Sunday at noon.

