Forecasters still expect above-normal hurricane season

(WYMT) - Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) still expect an above-normal 2022 hurricane season.

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant as we enter the peak months of hurricane season,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA will continue to provide the science, data and services needed to help communities become hurricane resilient and climate-ready for the remainder of hurricane season and beyond.”

Earlier this month, NOAA forecasters slightly decreased the odds of an above-normal hurricane season to 60%. The outlook issued in May predicted a 65% chance.

According to officials, the likelihood of near-normal activity sits at 30%, and the likelihood for below-normal activity remains at 10%.

“We’re just getting into the peak months of August through October for hurricane development, and we anticipate that more storms are on the way,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “NOAA stands ready to deliver timely and accurate forecasts and warnings to help communities prepare in advance of approaching storms.”

Forecasters predict 14-20 named storms. They expect six to ten hurricanes this season, with three to five of those becoming major hurricanes.

So far this season, three named storms have developed in the Atlantic Basin, but none have strengthened to hurricane status.

“Communities and families should prepare now for the remainder of what is still expected to be an active hurricane season,” said Ken Graham, Director of the National Weather Service. “Ensure that you are ready to take action if a hurricane threatens your area by developing an evacuation plan and gathering hurricane supplies now, before a storm is bearing down on your community.”

La Niña conditions are expected to stay in place through the 2022 season, and this typically leads to an increase in hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

Weaker trade winds, an active west African Monsoon and warm Atlantic sea-surface temperatures are also expected to set the stage for an active 2022 season.

“Although it has been a relatively slow start to hurricane season, with no major storms developing in the Atlantic, this is not unusual, and we therefore cannot afford to let our guard down,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “This is especially important as we enter peak hurricane season—the next Ida or Sandy could still be lying in wait.”

Forecasters stressed this outlook is for overall seasonal activity and does not represent a landfall forecast.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.