First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After 3 years of planning and dedication Bell County High School had their inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday.

Among the 21 first time inductees was former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bell. Co head football coach Dudley Hilton.

“Growing up in Bell County and being able to represent Bell County as I went to the UK to play, I always took a lot of pride representing this area and my high school, ‘’ said Morris. “It’s just a great honor to be inducted into the hall of fame.”

The event took place at Pine Mountain State Resort Park. The evening included a few keynote speakers, dinner, presentation of the awards, and a whole lot of fellowship.

The event was coordinated by Brian Yankey and Lea Fultz, both of whom worked hard to make this event happen.

“Well this event is just bringing back some old high schools that no longer exist with Henderson Settlement, Long Jack, old Bell County High School and presently with the new school as well as Bell County High School,” said Yankey. “There have been a lot of traditions that we don’t want lost in the past.”

