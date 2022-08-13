Pigskin Previews 2022: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 13, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellow Jackets finished 2021 as district runners-up, looking to make a deeper run this season.

Offseason work in the weight room has been the key to building a competitive team.

“We’re really excited about our effort we’ve put in the weight room this year and I think it should show for us,” said head coach Jerry Herron.

Former WYMT Player of the Week Sydney Bowen is returning for his final year in orange and is motivated to lead his team into November.

“The quarterback coach that we have now, he was the first person to take us to a state championship, so it would feel pretty good if we made it and then we won it too,” said Bowen.

Williamsburg’s schedule is below:

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19Oneida, TN (at Corbin)
Aug. 26MIDDLESBORO
Sept. 2at Leslie County
Sept. 23at Somerset
Sept. 30at Sayre
Oct. 7HARLAN
Oct. 14at Pineville
Oct. 21at Lynn Camp
Oct. 28PERRY CENTRAL

