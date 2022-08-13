Pigskin Previews 2022: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellow Jackets finished 2021 as district runners-up, looking to make a deeper run this season.

Offseason work in the weight room has been the key to building a competitive team.

“We’re really excited about our effort we’ve put in the weight room this year and I think it should show for us,” said head coach Jerry Herron.

Former WYMT Player of the Week Sydney Bowen is returning for his final year in orange and is motivated to lead his team into November.

“The quarterback coach that we have now, he was the first person to take us to a state championship, so it would feel pretty good if we made it and then we won it too,” said Bowen.

Williamsburg’s schedule is below:

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 Oneida, TN (at Corbin) Aug. 26 MIDDLESBORO Sept. 2 at Leslie County Sept. 23 at Somerset Sept. 30 at Sayre Oct. 7 HARLAN Oct. 14 at Pineville Oct. 21 at Lynn Camp Oct. 28 PERRY CENTRAL

