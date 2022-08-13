Pigskin Previews 2022: Betsy Layne Bobcats

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 13, 2022
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With eight wins under then-first-year head coach Jarredd Jarrell, the Betsy Layne Bobcats are coming off their best season in school history.

But against the top teams in the district, the Bobcats came up against their Achilles heel in Paintsville and Raceland.

“The thing with us is that we’re just trying to work hard,” Jarrell said. “The guys can be the most talented, if they don’t work that hard of course we can catch them. So we’re just going to work hard and take it game by game.”

Betsy Layne does have a tall task in replacing quarterback Chase Mims, but an experienced receiver corps provides the opportunity for fire power.

“We’re looking good,” said senior wide receiver Dylan Williams. “We’re practicing multiple people at quarterback. Got many receivers. Got all kinds of people just stepping in, filling in.”

Betsy Layne’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Prestonsburg
Aug. 26at Morgan County
Sept. 2EAST RIDGE
Sept. 16at Knott Central
Sept. 23PHELPS
Sept. 30at Hurley (VA)
Oct. 7RACELAND
Oct. 14PAINTSVILLE
Oct. 21at Fairview
Oct. 28FLOYD CENTRAL

