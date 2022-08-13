Pigskin Previews 2022: Betsy Layne Bobcats

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With eight wins under then-first-year head coach Jarredd Jarrell, the Betsy Layne Bobcats are coming off their best season in school history.

But against the top teams in the district, the Bobcats came up against their Achilles heel in Paintsville and Raceland.

“The thing with us is that we’re just trying to work hard,” Jarrell said. “The guys can be the most talented, if they don’t work that hard of course we can catch them. So we’re just going to work hard and take it game by game.”

Betsy Layne does have a tall task in replacing quarterback Chase Mims, but an experienced receiver corps provides the opportunity for fire power.

“We’re looking good,” said senior wide receiver Dylan Williams. “We’re practicing multiple people at quarterback. Got many receivers. Got all kinds of people just stepping in, filling in.”

Betsy Layne’s schedule is below.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Prestonsburg Aug. 26 at Morgan County Sept. 2 EAST RIDGE Sept. 16 at Knott Central Sept. 23 PHELPS Sept. 30 at Hurley (VA) Oct. 7 RACELAND Oct. 14 PAINTSVILLE Oct. 21 at Fairview Oct. 28 FLOYD CENTRAL

