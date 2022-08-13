NKY community and organizations host Bikes & Bookbags event for refugee families

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Refugees from all over the world were welcomed to Northern Kentucky at the Bikes & Bookbags event on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky Refugee Ministries partnered with the Temple Sholom community to gather new bookbags and bicycles for refugee families coming to Kentucky.

“Kentucky Refugee Ministries is thrilled to partner with Temple Sholom and all the other partners to provide much needed bicycles and school supplies for our refugee families,” KRM’s Community Resource Coordinator Kelsi Sievering said. “These tools for independence are crucial to helping each family thrive in their new community.”

The new interfaith collaboration event allowed refugee families to gain independence while becoming a U.S. citizen

“Our passion for supporting refugees, promoting independence and fostering inclusion are ways that we manifest our spirituality in the world,” Temple Sholom Senior Rabbi Miriam Terlinchamp. “The best forms of welcoming happen in the tents that we build with partners, creating unity through our alliances. Today is a joyous day of bringing people together from all across the world in service for the common good.”

Refugees from Ukraine, Somalia, Eritrea, the Congo, Syria and Afghanistan attended the welcome event at Covington Plaza Amphitheater.

