Mitch Barnhart responds to recent comments from coaches
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart talked to the media Saturday following contentious comments earlier in the week from football coach Mark Stoops and men’s basketball coach John Calipari.
“We aren’t a football school,” said Barnhart. “We aren’t a basketball school. We are both of these and so much more.”
The comments come on the heels of Calipari’s public request for an updated practice facility, calling Kentucky a “basketball school.”
Barnhart says that the facility is not a project UK has in its strategic plan.
Stoops responded to Calipari’s comments with a tweet on Thursday.
Stoops went on to defend his program’s reputation in his previously scheduled news conference on Saturday, saying his program “didn’t wake up on third base.”
Calipari tweeted on Saturday that he attempted to reach out to Stoops and expressed regret in comparing athletic programs.
