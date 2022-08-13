Mitch Barnhart responds to recent comments from coaches

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart talked to the media Saturday following contentious comments earlier in the week from football coach Mark Stoops and men’s basketball coach John Calipari.

“We aren’t a football school,” said Barnhart. “We aren’t a basketball school. We are both of these and so much more.”

The comments come on the heels of Calipari’s public request for an updated practice facility, calling Kentucky a “basketball school.”

Barnhart says that the facility is not a project UK has in its strategic plan.

Stoops responded to Calipari’s comments with a tweet on Thursday.

Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins https://t.co/xUoKmUeonH — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) August 11, 2022

Stoops went on to defend his program’s reputation in his previously scheduled news conference on Saturday, saying his program “didn’t wake up on third base.”

Calipari tweeted on Saturday that he attempted to reach out to Stoops and expressed regret in comparing athletic programs.

I was told about comments Mark Stoops made in his press conference. I reached out to Mark Thursday & will try again. Comparing our athletic dept. to others was my bad. I have supported Mark & the football team through good and bad. I will continue to support them & cheer them on. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 13, 2022

