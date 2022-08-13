Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County offers free showers and laundry services

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - From preparing homecooked meals to handing out supplies, the Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County has received help from all over the Commonwealth and beyond.

”Ohio, Indiana, its just been everywhere,” said Mayking Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Polly. “Fire departments, churches, disaster relief groups, basically anybody you could think of.”

On Saturday, the department also received a large donation from Whitesburg residents, but not the same Whitesburg the department is familiar with.

Heather and Brian Necessary from Whitesburg, Tennessee, traveled to the Mayking Fire Department to deliver water, food and cleaning supplies.

”Its good to help other people whenever they’re down on their luck,” said Brian Necessary. “Hopefully, they don’t have to return the favor but we’re the volunteer state, that’s what we’re here for.”

Necessary said the pair were able to raise $3,000 with the help of friends and family to help purchase the 260 cases of water they dropped off at the fire department.

Thanks to the generosity of local and state-wide organizations, the Mayking Fire Department is offering a wide variety of services to the people of Letcher County.

“We’re basically one of the more centered fire departments, we’re just off highway 119, which is the major highway that runs through the county, so we decided to try to get something to help the citizens in not only Mayking, but also all of Letcher County,” said Polly.

With help from the City of Whitesburg, Kentucky Dream Center and WaterStep, the department is able to offer a shower trailer, a washer and dryer trailer, and a water purification system to the people of Letcher County.

”I feel like the people here think that if they can get clean laundry or take a goof hot shower, they are feeling productive, because there’s so much devastation and they don’t really know where to start, this gives them a way to feel they’re in control,” said Nichole Stidham, a volunteer with the department.

Those with the fire department added that these are just some of the many services they are happy to offer to people in their time of need.

“As a fire department, we want to do more than fight fires and go to emergencies, we want to make Letcher County a better place,” said Polly. “Being Letcher County strong is all about pitching in and helping in any way that we can.”

The Mayking Fire Department will be offering these services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. each day.

These services will be available for the foreseeable future.

