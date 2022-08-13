Governor Andy Beshear: Debris removal picking up steam in Eastern Kentucky

Crews work to remove debris in the Virgie area of Pike County.
Crews work to remove debris in the Virgie area of Pike County.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky are entering a new phase, which is widespread debris removal.

“We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” Gov. Beshear said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”

AshBritt, a national company, was given a contract by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for removal of debris right of way in the state.

“We at the Transportation Cabinet stand ready to take a load off the shoulders of the local governments in the flood disaster area,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Removing debris not only helps remove safety hazards along roadways and households, it’s a key step in the road to recovery as Kentuckians seek a fresh start from the aftermath of the storms.”

