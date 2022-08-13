Flood victims denied FEMA assistance urged to appeal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is not holding back his disappointment with the amount of Eastern Kentuckians being denied FEMA recovery assistance.

“I talked to someone’s 82-year-old grandmother who was told everything was okay, only to get denied later that night through an email,” Beshear said Thursday. “It’s not right.”

Beshear says he’s shared his concerns with President Biden and top FEMA administrators.

“I’m hearing from the very top levels that they fully agree,” Beshear said. “From the people on the ground, I was talking to them yesterday, they want to provide help. Something in the middle is problematic.”

According to FEMA, a lack of necessary information during the application can result in a denial, such as proof of occupancy or proof of identity.

FEMA media relations specialist Patrick Boland tells WSAZ he highly recommends flood victims seeking help talk to FEMA workers set up in the flood hit areas in person.

“It’s an application for financial assistance, so it can be a little complicated,” Boland said. “You probably really need help doing this. Get to our disaster recovery centers where people can meet you face to face and they can go through your registration with you and your needs so we make sure we get everything we can to you.”

Boland says those denied should appeal.

“Appeals are a routine matter when it comes to getting financial assistance claims,” Boland said. “Don’t be discouraged. Go out and get an appeal. File an appeal.”

FEMA says an appeal should be filed in the form of a signed letter within 60 days of the date on the denial letter, with an explanation of why you disagree with the decision.

Beshear said he didn’t yet have figures showing the percentage of aid applications being denied by FEMA. He says the agency has promised those numbers along with data showing why people were denied.

