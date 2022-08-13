EKY church partners with outdoor recreation groups to deliver supplies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers gathered at a parking lot off of Highway 80 in Hazard to deliver supplies.

“We know that there’s parts of the counties that people can’t get to with supplies because the roads are gone so we just put out a Facebook post and we did a zoom call and asked for people to come and help,” Chris Fugate, pastor at Gospel Light Baptist Church, said.

Fugate’s call was answered by outdoor recreation teams across the region. They gathered water, cleaning supplies, and anything else they could grab.

“We can cross creeks where other people can’t cross. We can go up some hollers, some roads that others can’t get to so we come to help,” Kathy Spurlock, treasurer of the Kentucky Mountain Region Recreational Authority, said.

They stocked up supplies from Gospel Light Baptist Church, and filled up their ATVs as much as they could.

“We’re trying to help the community out as much as possible and when other counties called to request help. We put the word out and most of our members joined to help out other people,” Joe Hawker, treasurer of the Jackson County Off-Roaders Association, said.

Gospel Light Baptist Church is still serving as a shelter for flood victims, and also a hub for any donations.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.