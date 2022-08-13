Beautiful start to the weekend, scattered showers possible on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous weather continues across the mountains to start the weekend, but we are watching for scattered showers and storms to return by Sunday.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay calm and comfortable into tonight. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Some areas of patchy fog can not be ruled out especially late tonight and early Sunday.

The forecast starts to change on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms look to return especially during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Sunday night, more isolated showers and storms will be possible. Low temperatures will not be as cool as we only bottom out in the mid-60s.

Next Work Week

Rain chances stick around as we start the new work week, but it will not be an all-day washout on any day.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, high temperatures reach the lower-80s, and lows fall into the lower-60s.

Isolated showers and storms continue into Tuesday. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s with lows falling into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

The forecast looks drier on Wednesday. A stray shower is possible, but most of us stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

The weather looks beautiful on Thursday! We stay dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures stay in the lower-80s, and low temperatures fall in the lower-60s.

Temperatures look to warm on Friday and Saturday. Highs top out in the mid-80s on both days under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Friday is looking dry as many mountain teams kick off the 2022 high school football season.

Scattered showers look to return by next Saturday, but we have plenty of time to watch this trend.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.