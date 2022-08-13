4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday.

Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand.

“We started last year just for fun, just in the neighborhood and stuff,” said Ashley Howard.

She says that this lemonade stand in particular, is special.

“I thought we could do it for a cause this time. I grew up in Breathitt County and we know a special family along with others that lost everything they had including their home,” said Ashley Howard.

Breathitt is one one of the many counties affected by the floods in eastern Kentucky. People are still working to clean up their homes and rebuild their lives. Volunteers have traveled from across the country to help in any way they can. Lane Howard is doing his part from his hometown of Winchester.

All of the money raised at Lane’s lemonade stand will go to a family Breathitt County that lost everything. Ashley is also collecting donation items for them through Facebook.

“We just wanted to help people in need,” said Lane Howard.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.