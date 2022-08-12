Weekend forecast looking mighty fine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a two week period that saw more than ten inches of rain in the mountains and numerous instances of flash flooding, we have more than earned the beautiful weekend weather heading our way.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It is the first of a couple of free A/C nights here in the mountains as high pressure settles into the region. This, combined with the drier air that has already worked in, will result in much, much nicer conditions as we head through the overnight. Lows will be down into the middle and upper 50s as mostly clear skies allow the sun’s energy from earlier escape out into space.

If you weren’t able to take advantage of the beautiful weather today, you’ve got another chance as we head into the day on Saturday. High pressure is in complete control, allowing even more gorgeous sunshine with highs back into the upper 70s to near 80°. Not much more to say other than “get out and enjoy it!” More free A/C Saturday night with lows back in the upper 50s to near 60° under mostly clear skies.

Early Next Week and Beyond

Another mostly dry day on Sunday, though as high pressure scoots off to the east, we’ll increase the muggy factor a tad. A weak front will try to sneak in here and provide us a small chance for a downpour, but most stay dry with highs again near 80°. Partly cloudy skies and slightly more moist air will have overnight lows a bit milder into the lower to middle 60s.

A series of weak fronts will be the theme through early next week. That will keep us under partly cloudy skies with the possibility for daily afternoon showers and storms through the early half of the week as highs stay in the lower 80s. The difference between this series of systems and what we have dealt with for much of the last month is that we aren’t bringing back deep Gulf of Mexico moisture, so rain rates will not be near what we have seen. And models are also suggesting the possibility for some of these clusters to diminish as they move in. Overall, it still looks to be a much more tranquil pattern than what we’ve been dealing with.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.