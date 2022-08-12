‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, visited the Isom IGA, which was recently damaged in the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

The Under Secretary spent time volunteering and touring damage in the area.

Small gave remarks after the visit.

“It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people,” she said.

You can watch the remarks below.

