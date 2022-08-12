UK volleyball team helping flood vicitms in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, people continue to show their support to the hard-hit area.

The UK Volleyball Team is the latest string added to a state-wide web of groups coming to the flood disaster area to offer their support. Friday, the team took a trip down to Breathitt County to help out.

Breathitt County High School Volleyball Coach Stephen Bowling says they’ve struck up a good partnership with UK through their summer camp and asked if they could come help.

UK Volleyball Coach Craig Skinner says they’ve been so moved to offer their assistance by the devastation they’ve seen through the media.

The team spent the morning offloading pallets and loading up carts of essentials for people to take home with them.

The team also went to the Lost Creek area to tour the damage and gain some firsthand perspective. The team continued to lend a helping hand at the County Line Community Church.

Skinner says this kind of support represents who Kentuckians are and is one reason why he came to coach at UK.

“It was important to us that they continued that spirit of Kentucky,” Skinner said. “We’re in this together. We’re working towards one goal and that is to recover.”

After a day filled with volunteering, the Cats capped their visit by showing off some of their skills. They held a practice and scrimmage at Breathitt County High School so that players in the community and surrounding areas could come and enjoy some high-level volleyball.

Bowling also works for the local fire department. He says some areas of the county are estimated to be without running water for a year or longer. So, he’s appreciative of any and all efforts made to help his communities.

