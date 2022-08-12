Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims

The troops toured Knott County, one of the areas ravaged by floodwaters, during their visit.
THP troops arrived at Post 13 of the Kentucky State Police, in Perry County, this morning to...
THP troops arrived at Post 13 of the Kentucky State Police, in Perry County, this morning to deliver supplies to the flood victims.(THP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which destroyed communities and took dozens of lives last week.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday morning, troopers traveled to Post 13 of the Kentucky State Police in Perry County to deliver supplies to those in need.

The troops toured Knott County, one of the areas ravaged by floodwaters, during their visit.

“Total devastation is what we witnessed today,” a spokesperson said. “Our hearts & prayers are with y’all. We’ll be back.”

On Thursday afternoon, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the death toll had risen to 39, with the latest death being counted from Breathitt County. Over 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding, according to Gov. Beshear.

Of those, the Tennessee National Guard airlifted over 150 Kentuckians to safety after rainfall devastated Eastern Kentucky.

While there, the Walmart Driver’s Association fed community members and invited KSP and THP to join.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
Perry County flooding victims identified
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces 39th flooding death, identity released
The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi truck that had spilled...
Semitrailer overturns in Kentucky, spills beer

Latest News

Crews work to remove debris in the Virgie area of Pike County.
Governor Andy Beshear: Debris removal picking up steam in Eastern Kentucky
Justin Darnell is hoping to bring more business to the area.
One entrepreneur’s mission for Magoffin County
Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
NIBROC
NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin
The Buckhorn School in Perry County suffered catastrophic damage.
Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates