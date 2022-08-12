Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which destroyed communities and took dozens of lives last week.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday morning, troopers traveled to Post 13 of the Kentucky State Police in Perry County to deliver supplies to those in need.

The troops toured Knott County, one of the areas ravaged by floodwaters, during their visit.

“Total devastation is what we witnessed today,” a spokesperson said. “Our hearts & prayers are with y’all. We’ll be back.”

On Thursday afternoon, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the death toll had risen to 39, with the latest death being counted from Breathitt County. Over 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding, according to Gov. Beshear.

Of those, the Tennessee National Guard airlifted over 150 Kentuckians to safety after rainfall devastated Eastern Kentucky.

While there, the Walmart Driver’s Association fed community members and invited KSP and THP to join.

