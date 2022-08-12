Spotty showers possible early, sunshine returns this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers are possible this morning as a secondary front sweeps through the region. However, a beautiful afternoon is in store across the mountains with cooler temperatures, lower humidity and plenty of sunshine!

Friday through Saturday

A secondary front will sweep through the mountains Friday morning and bring some stray showers. However, behind the front, the weather looks gorgeous as we start to dry out and clear out this afternoon. High temperatures will be below average. We top out in the upper-70s. Get out and enjoy!

Into tonight, we get a taste of Fall as low temperatures dip into the mid-50s across the mountains. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Patchy fog can not be ruled out in some spots.

Gorgeous weather continues into Saturday. We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures reach the lower-80s.

Scattered Rain Chances

Scattered showers return by Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. Will it be an all-day washout? No, but you may need the umbrella at times. High temperatures stay in the lower-80s. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

The forecast looks similar on Monday. Scattered showers will be possible under a partly cloudy sky. Again, high temperatures reach the lower-80s, and lows fall into the lower-60s.

Isolated showers stick around into Tuesday. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday. We stay partly cloudy. Highs stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Thursday, but most of us look to stay dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s, and overnight lows fall into the lower-60s.

Temperatures look to warm by next Friday. Highs reach the mid-80s across the mountains under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.