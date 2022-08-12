Spotty showers possible early, sunshine returns this afternoon

Clouds in the sky
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers are possible this morning as a secondary front sweeps through the region. However, a beautiful afternoon is in store across the mountains with cooler temperatures, lower humidity and plenty of sunshine!

Friday through Saturday

A secondary front will sweep through the mountains Friday morning and bring some stray showers. However, behind the front, the weather looks gorgeous as we start to dry out and clear out this afternoon. High temperatures will be below average. We top out in the upper-70s. Get out and enjoy!

Into tonight, we get a taste of Fall as low temperatures dip into the mid-50s across the mountains. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Patchy fog can not be ruled out in some spots.

Gorgeous weather continues into Saturday. We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures reach the lower-80s.

Scattered Rain Chances

Scattered showers return by Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. Will it be an all-day washout? No, but you may need the umbrella at times. High temperatures stay in the lower-80s. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

The forecast looks similar on Monday. Scattered showers will be possible under a partly cloudy sky. Again, high temperatures reach the lower-80s, and lows fall into the lower-60s.

Isolated showers stick around into Tuesday. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday. We stay partly cloudy. Highs stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Thursday, but most of us look to stay dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s, and overnight lows fall into the lower-60s.

Temperatures look to warm by next Friday. Highs reach the mid-80s across the mountains under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County flooding victims identified
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Gov. Andy Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll
The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi truck that had spilled...
Semitrailer overturns in Kentucky, spills beer
2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 11, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - August 11, 2022
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/11/22
Evan Hatter's forecast at 6 - 8/11/22
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Much quieter weather takes over to finish the week
Temperature Outlook
Fall Preview: Cooler, drier air set to return to the mountains