Pigskin Previews 2022: Pineville Mountain Lions

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a second round exit last year, the Mountain Lions hope to be the king of the hill in 2022.

“We’re very senior heavy,” said Pineville head coach Allen Harris. “I think we got 15 seniors this year. We got a lot of leadership on the team this year and quite a bit of experience and I’m really looking forward to seeing it on Friday nights.”

The Mountain Lions are not without their losses, including their running back Scooby Morris.

“It just really gives a better chance to prove who we are and what we do and how hard we’ve been working as a team and just showing up everyday ready,” said running back Landon King.

Pineville’s schedule is below.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 PHELPS Aug. 26 at Fairview Sept. 2 PARIS Sept. 9 MCCREARY CENTRAL Sept. 16 at Berea Sept. 30 JACKSON COUNTY Oct. 7 at Lynn Camp Oct. 14 WILLIAMSBURG Oct. 21 at Harlan Oct. 28 at Middlesboro

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.