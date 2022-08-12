Pigskin Previews 2022: Pineville Mountain Lions

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a second round exit last year, the Mountain Lions hope to be the king of the hill in 2022.

“We’re very senior heavy,” said Pineville head coach Allen Harris. “I think we got 15 seniors this year. We got a lot of leadership on the team this year and quite a bit of experience and I’m really looking forward to seeing it on Friday nights.”

The Mountain Lions are not without their losses, including their running back Scooby Morris.

“It just really gives a better chance to prove who we are and what we do and how hard we’ve been working as a team and just showing up everyday ready,” said running back Landon King.

Pineville’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19PHELPS
Aug. 26at Fairview
Sept. 2PARIS
Sept. 9MCCREARY CENTRAL
Sept. 16at Berea
Sept. 30JACKSON COUNTY
Oct. 7at Lynn Camp
Oct. 14WILLIAMSBURG
Oct. 21at Harlan
Oct. 28at Middlesboro

