Pigskin Previews 2022: Paintsville Tigers

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, the state championship hangover was real.

In a season of adjusting to a new coach and a balanced offense, the Paintsville Tigers took a step back.

“It’s definitely not what we had planned coming off a state championship season, but I mean, you can’t always expect to have that kind of a season every year,” said senior running back Harris Phelps. “So we have to bounce back and definitely improve on what we did last year.”

Despite the set back, the Tigers are still the Tigers. The expectation and blueprint for a title run remain.

“A big thing that we always talk about is the standard,” said head coach Trevor Hoskins. “The standard for us is making sure that we’re doing the best we can do in everything that we can do. Whether it’s the classroom, the film room, on the practice field, during the game, whatever it is. We’re giving the best effort.”

Paintsville’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Floyd Central
Aug. 26at Beechwood
Sept. 2PIKEVILLE
Sept. 9SOMERSET
Sept. 16KNOX CENTRAL
Sept. 30at Perry Central
Oct. 7FAIRVIEW
Oct. 14at Betsy Layne
Oct. 21at Raceland
Oct. 28PIKE CENTRAL

