Pigskin Previews 2022: Paintsville Tigers

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, the state championship hangover was real.

In a season of adjusting to a new coach and a balanced offense, the Paintsville Tigers took a step back.

“It’s definitely not what we had planned coming off a state championship season, but I mean, you can’t always expect to have that kind of a season every year,” said senior running back Harris Phelps. “So we have to bounce back and definitely improve on what we did last year.”

Despite the set back, the Tigers are still the Tigers. The expectation and blueprint for a title run remain.

“A big thing that we always talk about is the standard,” said head coach Trevor Hoskins. “The standard for us is making sure that we’re doing the best we can do in everything that we can do. Whether it’s the classroom, the film room, on the practice field, during the game, whatever it is. We’re giving the best effort.”

Paintsville’s schedule is below.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Floyd Central Aug. 26 at Beechwood Sept. 2 PIKEVILLE Sept. 9 SOMERSET Sept. 16 KNOX CENTRAL Sept. 30 at Perry Central Oct. 7 FAIRVIEW Oct. 14 at Betsy Layne Oct. 21 at Raceland Oct. 28 PIKE CENTRAL

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.