NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Ethan Sirles and Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway.

For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards.

The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.

“It’s just been a great event over the years and it takes a lot of work by a lot of folks to put this on,” said Bruce Carpenter, the Executive Director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “We always have a good a lot of the same food vendors, different vendors over the years keep coming back because of the success they have. So it’s just been a great little festival for our community and our region.”

Saturday is the last day of the festival, so make sure to stop by and enjoy the festivities.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
Perry County flooding victims identified
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces 39th flooding death, identity released
The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi truck that had spilled...
Semitrailer overturns in Kentucky, spills beer

Latest News

Justin Darnell is hoping to bring more business to the area.
One entrepreneur’s mission for Magoffin County
The Buckhorn School in Perry County suffered catastrophic damage.
Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates
NIBROC - Olivia
NIBROC - Olivia
Appalachian Regional Healthcare has turned an old department store into a distribution facility...
ARH sets up distribution center in former department store