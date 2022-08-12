NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway.

For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards.

The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.

“It’s just been a great event over the years and it takes a lot of work by a lot of folks to put this on,” said Bruce Carpenter, the Executive Director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “We always have a good a lot of the same food vendors, different vendors over the years keep coming back because of the success they have. So it’s just been a great little festival for our community and our region.”

Saturday is the last day of the festival, so make sure to stop by and enjoy the festivities.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.