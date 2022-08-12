Man faces rape and other charges

Jeremiah James, 19, faces charges including first-degree rape and sodomy after an alleged...
Jeremiah James, 19, faces charges including first-degree rape and sodomy after an alleged incident involving an underage girl.(Kentucky State Police)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges, including rape, after an underage girl reported she was sexually assaulted last month, Kentucky State Police in Ashland say.

Jeremiah James, 19, was arrested Thursday, troopers say.

According to a KSP news release, the alleged victim told troopers she was given alcohol before being sexually abused, raped and sodomized. The girl also told investigators she had seen the suspect commit a sex crime with an animal.

James is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor, and sexual crimes against animals.

He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

