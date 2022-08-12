Kentucky overwhelms Tec de Monterrey in second Bahamas exhibition

NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - Another night with no problems for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team as they continue their preseason tour of the Bahamas.

Kentucky was hot out of the gate against Mexican side Tec de Monterrey, ultimately cruising to a 102-40 victory.

Kentucky spent much of the first half building a lead that hovered near 20. At the half, the Cats led by 32, shooting 57%.

Daimion Collins showed out Wednesday night on the offensive side of the ball, but showed on Thursday that he’s talented on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Second half same as the first as the Cats kept the pace up. An early second half highlight had Cason Wallace going up high for the dunk.

The play wasn’t quite as flashy from the Cats on Thursday night, but they more than got the job done, at one point quietly going on a 25-0 run over 8 minutes in the middle of the half.

Seven Cats finished scoring in double figures...led by Sahvir Wheeler and Chris Livingston with 14 points each. And, as usual, Oscar Tshiebwe finished with a double-double, tallying 14 rebounds to go along with 10 points.

The tour continues Saturday night as the Cats face off against Carleton University out of Canada at 6:00 p.m., and wraps up against the Bahamian National Team Sunday at noon. You can watch all the action on the SEC Network.

