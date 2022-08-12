Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Ethan Sirles and Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings.

Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session.

“We have set a goal for mid-September and we know that starting at that time it still won’t be the same,” said Denise Yonts, the Superintendent of Letcher County Schools. “Our buildings won’t be ready but we are looking at alternative calendars and alternative schedules.”

Many school had even got brand new supplies right before flooding hit. Boxes of tablets that arrived in Letcher County are now destroyed because of water damage.

Schools in Letcher County were supposed to be in session by now. Instead, well you know the story. Fleming-Neon Middle, Martha Jane Potter, West Whitesburg, and Whitesburg are in shambles. Cleanup is ongoing, but so much will need to be replaced.

Many people in the area are saying that the road ahead is a long one, but one that needs to be taken on.

“Being able to see the daily progress makes me feel better,” said Yonts. “It gives you the I guess the bump you need to get through the next hurdle.”

