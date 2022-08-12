Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - The body of a child was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff.

The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reported.

The sheriff’s office said circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still under investigation.

Further information has not been released.

We will update this story as we learn more.

