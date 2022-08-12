ARH sets up distribution center in former department store

By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since historic flooding hit the region, donations have been pouring into Eastern Kentucky.

Now, Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) has set up a one-stop shop for people to get help.

ARH has turned an old department story into a distribution facility in Hazard where people can go get supplies.

People who have endured the unthinkable, and then some have said they are grateful for the resources.

“We were around for the flood,” said Bert Hurt. “But we weren’t around when it burnt. It burnt two days later.”

“On average we are serving 300 families a day from this facility,” said Jonathan Collins with ARH. “We’ve been blessed with donations from across the country. It offers something for everyone, from the Hurts who need it all, to those who just need a little.”

ARH officials said they plan to post information about volunteering needs in the coming days.

