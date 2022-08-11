‘We are a region’: Reflections in the floodwaters

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - For many, the flood waters have receded, but it has left behind devastating destruction.

Over the course of the last two weeks, we have covered stories of destruction and death. But more often than not, the stories we have heard recount the hope and perseverance of the region.

Stories of hope and heroics have been told from the perspectives of those living the devastation daily. But sometimes, as we see and hear it all, words are all we have to offer in return.

WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects on the recent flooding through a poem written by Edgar Guest:

The Kindly Neighbor

“I have a kindly neighbor, one who stands

Beside my gate and chats with me awhile,

Gives me the glory of his radiant smile

And comes at times to help with willing hands.

No station high or rank this man commands,

He, too, must trudge, as I, the long day’s mile;

And yet, devoid of pomp or gaudy style,

He has a worth exceeding stocks or lands.

To him I go when sorrow’s at my door,

On him I lean when burdens come my way,

Together oft we talk our trials o’er

And there is warmth in each good-night we say.

A kindly neighbor! Wars and strife shall end

When man has made the man next door his friend.”

Looking back on the deadly flooding and how it continues to soak the region two weeks later. (Buddy Forbes, WYMT)

WYMT reporter Buddy Forbes shared his thoughts in a Facebook post:

We are a region...

“We are a region, dripping.

Dripping with the excess water that found its way into the places we once thought safe and dry.

Dripping with exhaustion and fear, as the work and weight of everything just looks to be too much.

Dripping with heartache and dread, as the blessings that once overflowed mixed in with the flowing waters.

We are a region, coated.

Coated in debris and the scattered remnants of a reality that no longer exists for many of our people.

Coated in mud, layers of caked-on dirt replacing the foundation of everything so many people worked so hard to build.

Coated in a strange awareness that this isn’t the first time and it won’t be the last.

We are a region, overwhelmed.

Overwhelmed by the quickness of change and the shortness of life.

Overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of the waters that came and the work and worry they left behind.

Overwhelmed at the idea of how to move forward.

But we also drip of something more:

Love, care, empathy, sympathy, and steadfast spirit drip from the bridges and underpinning, as help makes its way home.

Hope drips from the tired hands of every person who has worked to clean up and move forward, reassured by the reaching hands of those who want to pick up their burdens.

And the ugly things that coat us are no match for the beautiful things that cover us:

We are coated in quilts of possibility, patched together by our neighbors and friends.

We are coated in the armor of safety, knowing the floods of life are never faced alone.

It’s sometimes hard to tell the difference between gray clouds and silver linings, so finding the good things in all of the tragedy is overwhelming in itself.

We are overwhelmed with stories of “love thy neighbor” and “look for the helpers,” which show the kind of home we have.

We are overwhelmed by boots on the ground, as the cavalry of compassion shows the rest of the world a truth that looms above all:

We are a region, standing.”

As we look back, it is these kinds of words that come to mind. Because we not only see the raging waters. We also look at the resilience and reclamation that represent the Appalachian region. So, we offer our words and any comfort as we stand together, work together, and rise together.

