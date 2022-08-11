Water filtration systems on the way to those without water

water with blessings
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The non-profit organization, Water With Blessings, dropped off hundreds of water filtration systems on Tuesday.

Arnie Lemay, co-founder of the organization said he hopes delivering these systems with help reach those without water, and anyone who does not have quick access to it.

“Some of them only accessible by ATV’s or motorcycle, and it’s hard to resupply people like that with something as heavy as water,” said Lemay. “So, this would allow them to use their best available water from a feeder stream into a river or creek or a well.”

