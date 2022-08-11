Two young girls raise hundreds of dollars for flood relief

Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton after Mika Hall and Aubrella Hernandez Alcantar raised $600...
Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton after Mika Hall and Aubrella Hernandez Alcantar raised $600 for flood relief.(Les Stapleton)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The future is in good hands according to Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton, after he witnessed two little girls helping out in a big way.

Mika Hall and Aubrella Hernandez Alcantar made a visit to the mayor’s office after raising $200 for flood victims on Tuesday...then went right back out Wednesday and raised $400 more!

“You know I am so fortunate that I get to work with, talk to and associate with our younger generations,” Mayor Stapleton said in a Facebook post, “Thank you girls for starting my day with such positivity.”

The mayor says some of the money will go to buy gift cards for flood victims.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell visit EKY
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

Latest News

Flooding in the Virgie area of Pike County from the evening of Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
Little Robinson Creek Flooding-Fayetta Newsome
Morehead men's basketball volunteers - Brian
Morehead men's basketball volunteers - Brian
McConnell finishes EKY visit - Dakota
McConnell finishes EKY visit - Dakota