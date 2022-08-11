Two young girls raise hundreds of dollars for flood relief

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The future is in good hands according to Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton, after he witnessed two little girls helping out in a big way.

Mika Hall and Aubrella Hernandez Alcantar made a visit to the mayor’s office after raising $200 for flood victims on Tuesday...then went right back out Wednesday and raised $400 more!

“You know I am so fortunate that I get to work with, talk to and associate with our younger generations,” Mayor Stapleton said in a Facebook post, “Thank you girls for starting my day with such positivity.”

The mayor says some of the money will go to buy gift cards for flood victims.

