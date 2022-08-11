Suspect arrested after crashing car into light pole at Richmond restaurant, police say

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a long list of charges after an incident that police say ended with him crashing into a light pole.

Richmond police say they were on the lookout for 30-year-old Derick Damrell. They say he had active warrants.

Police say an officer saw him near Lowe’s on the Eastern Bypass. The officer tried to stop Damrell near Walmart, but he didn’t stop, nearly hitting two officers at one point.

They say he also ran a stop at the intersection of the Eastern Bypass and Walmart’s entrance where he crashed into another vehicle. They say he ended up in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant where nearly hit two employees.

Police say the chase ended when Damrell crashed into a light pole in the restaurant’s parking lot.

While searching his car, police say they found 30 grams of suspected meth and 25 grams of suspected heroin, as well as pills.

Damrell is facing several charges including trafficking and wanton endangerment.

