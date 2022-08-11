State leaders call out FEMA after ‘steady stream’ of aid denials

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders are calling out FEMA after they say a “steady stream of reports” from eastern Kentuckians said they are being denied federal aid after the deadly floods.

Governor Andy Beshear said the aid that is being given is not enough, and too many people are being denied.

The governor said FEMA reports they have approved $19.4 million for 2,700 households. That on average is just under $7,200 for families.

For those who have been denied, Governor Beshear said the state has been promised that those families would get a call from the national group to talk them through the denial and appeal or reapplication. He said unlike other systems where an application would tell you if you’re missing something, FEMA’s does not, and that would lead to a denial.

Governor Beshear said he told President Biden and top FEMA officials that too many people are being denied, or not given enough to start their recovery process, and said today “this is the time that FEMA has to get it right.”

“Let me say to people applying for disaster assistance. Number one, do not give up. Number two, if you’re denied, go and look these people in the eye. I have been told they can reopen your claim without you having to appeal. Though once you do appeal if you’re denied, they can tell you everything you need,” Beshear said.

State Senator Brandon Smith said he is concerned about the reports he is hearing from families. He said some were told to take out a personal loan to handle their financial loss.

FEMA mobile registration centers are open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in seven counties. You can click this link to find a list of those locations.

