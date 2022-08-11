Semitrailer turns over in Kentucky, spills beer

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A semitrailer loaded with beer turned over in Kentucky, spilling cases just off an interstate ramp.

News outlets report the truck crashed around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday while traveling from the Interstate 71 ramp to I-265 in northeastern Louisville.

The truck spilled its entire cargo of Bud Light, most of it ending up in the median between the ramp and I-265.

Louisville police said there were no injuries.

