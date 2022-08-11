Pike County opens ‘story trail’, offers new library programs

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Families and kids in the Pike County area will have some new activities and programs available in the near future.

Recently, the Pike County Library hosted back-to-school events, offering students the chance to win school supplies.

Program coordinators also said there will be events coming up for people not yet in a classroom.

“We have a home school group that will be meeting twice a month as well where we do activities with them, and our story time starts back in September as well for children under the age of five.],” said Maggie Salisbury the Pike County Libraries Program Coordinator.

The City of Pikeville also teamed up with the library system to offer something the whole family can enjoy.

The Pikeville Story Trail is a wheelchair-accessible, paved trail that will have stories to accompany your walk.

Each month, coordinators said the story will be updated so families can continue to enjoy nature and stories together.

“We wanted to bring books outside of the library and kind of meet people where they are and to have a fun, outdoor activity that combines nature, exercise, recreation, with literacy,” said Salisbury.

Pikeville City Tourism Director of Outdoor Recreation Patrick Collins said the trail is a great way for parents to get out of the house with their children, burn some energy and learn while doing so.

