Pigskin Previews 2022: Magoffin County Hornets

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in the better part of a decade, the Magoffin County Hornets are coming off a winning season.

With John DeRossett replacing Chris Gamble on the sidelines, the Hornets have their sights set even higher.

“Last season we finished 6-3 and then lost in the first round of the playoffs to Lawrence County,” said senior linebacker Ben Lafferty. “Could have went a whole lot better but I think this year we’re gonna make an improvement for sure...We just don’t want to finish the season out on a loss again, we wanna win. That’s the main goal for sure.”

In a district that includes Belfry and Lawrence County, the Hornets look to buzz into a playoff run.

“It would mean the world to us,” said senior running back Matt Sparks. “We’re the underdogs so hopefully we come back and do a little something so hopefully”

Magoffin County’s schedule is below.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Breathitt County Aug. 26 PRESTONSBURG Sept. 2 KNOTT CENTRAL Sept. 9 BELLEVUE Sept. 16 LAWRENCE COUNTY Sept. 23 BELFRY Oct. 7 at Floyd Central Oct. 14 at Pike Central Oct. 21 at Clay County Oct. 28 at Morgan County

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.