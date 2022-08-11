Pigskin Previews 2022: Magoffin County Hornets

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in the better part of a decade, the Magoffin County Hornets are coming off a winning season.

With John DeRossett replacing Chris Gamble on the sidelines, the Hornets have their sights set even higher.

“Last season we finished 6-3 and then lost in the first round of the playoffs to Lawrence County,” said senior linebacker Ben Lafferty. “Could have went a whole lot better but I think this year we’re gonna make an improvement for sure...We just don’t want to finish the season out on a loss again, we wanna win. That’s the main goal for sure.”

In a district that includes Belfry and Lawrence County, the Hornets look to buzz into a playoff run.

“It would mean the world to us,” said senior running back Matt Sparks. “We’re the underdogs so hopefully we come back and do a little something so hopefully”

Magoffin County’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Breathitt County
Aug. 26PRESTONSBURG
Sept. 2KNOTT CENTRAL
Sept. 9BELLEVUE
Sept. 16LAWRENCE COUNTY
Sept. 23BELFRY
Oct. 7at Floyd Central
Oct. 14at Pike Central
Oct. 21at Clay County
Oct. 28at Morgan County

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
Perry County flooding victims identified
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces 39th flooding death, identity released
The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Officials worked to clear a crash on I-71 involving an overturned semi truck that had spilled...
Semitrailer overturns in Kentucky, spills beer

Latest News

Jarredd Jarrell and the 2022 Bobcats are looking for playoff success to follow one of their...
Pigskin Previews 2022: Betsy Layne Bobcats
Paintsville Tigers football
Pigskin Previews 2022: Paintsville Tigers
UK volleyball team helping with flood recovery in Breathitt County
UK volleyball team helping flood vicitms in Breathitt County
Pineville's Scooby Morris after a touchdown run vs. Lynn Camp in 2019
Pigskin Previews 2022: Pineville Mountain Lions
Sahvir Wheeler drives to the basket against Missouri's Javon Pickett in UK's SEC opener on...
Kentucky overwhelms Tec de Monterrey in second Bahamas exhibition