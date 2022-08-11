Pigskin Previews 2022: Magoffin County Hornets
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in the better part of a decade, the Magoffin County Hornets are coming off a winning season.
With John DeRossett replacing Chris Gamble on the sidelines, the Hornets have their sights set even higher.
“Last season we finished 6-3 and then lost in the first round of the playoffs to Lawrence County,” said senior linebacker Ben Lafferty. “Could have went a whole lot better but I think this year we’re gonna make an improvement for sure...We just don’t want to finish the season out on a loss again, we wanna win. That’s the main goal for sure.”
In a district that includes Belfry and Lawrence County, the Hornets look to buzz into a playoff run.
“It would mean the world to us,” said senior running back Matt Sparks. “We’re the underdogs so hopefully we come back and do a little something so hopefully”
Magoffin County’s schedule is below.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Aug. 19
|at Breathitt County
|Aug. 26
|PRESTONSBURG
|Sept. 2
|KNOTT CENTRAL
|Sept. 9
|BELLEVUE
|Sept. 16
|LAWRENCE COUNTY
|Sept. 23
|BELFRY
|Oct. 7
|at Floyd Central
|Oct. 14
|at Pike Central
|Oct. 21
|at Clay County
|Oct. 28
|at Morgan County
