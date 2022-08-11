Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022.

After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about.

“It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie County head coach Eddie Melton. “If you look most schools in Eastern Kentucky and across the state and in the country have went to turf so it’s something that kids see as you see it’s amazing it’s going to be amazing when it’s all said and done the moral of kids and the community. The excitement is there.”

Leslie County also gains a new quarterback, incoming transfer Landry Collett.

I just missed Leslie county (and) missed my home.” said Collett. “I got a whole lot of family over here. My grandma, they own a restaurant. Really just Leslie County was the best decision for me cause I mean it’s home really.”

Leslie County’s schedule is below.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 19 at Martin County Aug. 26 at Clay County Sept. 2 WILLIAMSBURG Sept. 9 at Floyd Central Sept. 23 FAIRVIEW Sept. 30 MORGAN COUNTY Oct. 7 at Middlesboro Oct. 14 at Knott Central Oct. 21 BREATHITT COUNTY Oct. 28 HARLAN

