Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022.

After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about.

“It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie County head coach Eddie Melton. “If you look most schools in Eastern Kentucky and across the state and in the country have went to turf so it’s something that kids see as you see it’s amazing it’s going to be amazing when it’s all said and done the moral of kids and the community. The excitement is there.”

Leslie County also gains a new quarterback, incoming transfer Landry Collett.

I just missed Leslie county (and) missed my home.” said Collett. “I got a whole lot of family over here. My grandma, they own a restaurant. Really just Leslie County was the best decision for me cause I mean it’s home really.”

Leslie County’s schedule is below.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 19at Martin County
Aug. 26at Clay County
Sept. 2WILLIAMSBURG
Sept. 9at Floyd Central
Sept. 23FAIRVIEW
Sept. 30MORGAN COUNTY
Oct. 7at Middlesboro
Oct. 14at Knott Central
Oct. 21BREATHITT COUNTY
Oct. 28HARLAN

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County
Governor Andy Beshear visits Neon, Ky.
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
Perry County flooding victims identified
Flooding in the Virgie area of Pike County from the evening of Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
Buckhorn School
‘We will still be Buckhorn School’: Officials give an update on 2022-2023 school year plan

Latest News

North Laurel All Stars face Indiana for spot in LLWS Region Finals
North Laurel falls in Great Lakes Regional Final
Pigskin Previews 2022: Magoffin County Hornets
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team
The Cardinals look to take the next step in 2022.
Pigskin Previews 2022: Martin County Cardinals