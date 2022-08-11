Perry County flooding victims identified

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of three victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding.

The three people identified were Dennis Stacy, Carol Miller and Betty Beaver.

Maggard Funeral Home shared a post on Facebook with funeral arrangements for Dennis Stacy. You can find those here.

Arrangements are not yet known for Miller and Beaver.

We will update this story as we learn more.

