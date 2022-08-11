Organizers announce details of Breeders’ Cup Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting ready to host the Breeders’ Cup later this year.

On Thursday, organizers announced events that will be part of the Breeders’ Cup Festival. The festival week will include live music downtown and dining events. Organizers say they want Lexington’s culture and hospitality on display.

“There’s going to be something for you do to from Sunday until Saturday, morning, noon and night, whether it’s breakfast at Keeneland or enjoying music here at night, going to our restaurants it’s all there for you,” festival chair Kip Cornett said.

This is the third time Lexington will host the Breeders’ Cup. In 2020, the race was run without fans due to COVID. The Breeders’ Cup is Nov. 4-5. Tickets are already on sale.

