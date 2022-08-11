One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

(MGN online)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.

Crank’s car hit a car driven by Wesley Wall, 59, head on.

Wall was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner. The passenger in Wall’s car, Dana Corns, 36, was also injured and was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Deputies said, while talking with Crank, they noticed a strong smell of alcohol and said she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet.

Crank was arrested and charged with murder, DUI, possession of an open container and failure to maintain required insurance.

